3,372 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Xylem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.43. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

