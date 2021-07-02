Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

SPXCY opened at $123.75 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $3.5792 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

