50,000 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Purchased by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 535,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,665 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. 32,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,965,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.41.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

TELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.