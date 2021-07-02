200,000 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $22.79. 147,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

