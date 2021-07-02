$67.63 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $67.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. QCR posted sales of $69.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $269.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $269.90 million, with estimates ranging from $260.90 million to $282.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $775.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.