Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

