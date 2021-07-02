VerusCoin Hits Market Cap of $56.03 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $56.03 million and approximately $27,114.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00128803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00168213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.21 or 1.00427045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002932 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,027,625 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

