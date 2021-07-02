Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.26 Million

Brokerages expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to post $30.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.90 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $31.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $121.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $123.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

ALTA traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,415. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.96. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

