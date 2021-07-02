First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $308,000 Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Belden were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

