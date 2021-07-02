First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $72.18 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

