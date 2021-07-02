First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $186,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.07 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

