First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,119 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.