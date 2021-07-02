First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 1,309 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 216,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE WRB opened at $75.96 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.