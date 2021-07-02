$10.04 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $10.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $8.30 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $57.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $716.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $6,814,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

