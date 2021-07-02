Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.43 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

