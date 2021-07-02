180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Acquires $67,259.97 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 8,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $67,259.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

