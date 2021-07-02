Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 355 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after purchasing an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

