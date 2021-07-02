Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV opened at $150.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

