Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in PPL by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

