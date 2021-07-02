Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $$53.22 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

