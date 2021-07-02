Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $$53.22 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43.
Otsuka Company Profile
