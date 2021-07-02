Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Expands By 112.4%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.41. 71,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,276. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

