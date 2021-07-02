Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $864.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $797.64 on Tuesday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $756.08.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

