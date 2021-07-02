Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $927.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $857.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $566.21 and a 12 month high of $928.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

