MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $235.00. The stock had previously closed at $170.77, but opened at $174.99. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $173.68, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

