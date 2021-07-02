BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.