Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,041,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 535,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,125 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

