BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 494.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Precigen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

PGEN opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.71. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,706,275.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,851,462 shares of company stock valued at $19,990,575. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

