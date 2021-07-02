Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1,565.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 22.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 82,308 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.39.

NYSE PSX opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

