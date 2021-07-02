BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 58,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,890.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

