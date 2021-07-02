Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $176.26 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $87.12 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.63.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.