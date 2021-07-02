The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.