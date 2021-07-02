The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
