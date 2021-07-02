Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.