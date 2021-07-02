Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report sales of $687.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $712.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $545.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $4,319,480 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 32.5% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 714,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,325,000 after buying an additional 175,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

