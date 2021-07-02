The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

