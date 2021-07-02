iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after buying an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,886.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 953,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 905,263 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

