Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.120 EPS.

LE opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

