Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.24 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77.

