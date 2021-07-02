Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 855 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.76. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

