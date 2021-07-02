Tradition Wealth Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,612,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

