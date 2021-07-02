Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in NIO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in NIO by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 59,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $50.90 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.