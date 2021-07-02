BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $143,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 613.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,330,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,117,000 after purchasing an additional 165,137 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

