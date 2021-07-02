1,858 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $151.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.62. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $88.80 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

