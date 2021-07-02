BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,252,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $236.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

