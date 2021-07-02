Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,071 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $118,492,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in WEX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX opened at $198.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $9,584,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,976,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,355.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $27,523,558. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.