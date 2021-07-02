7,825 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after buying an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after purchasing an additional 647,631 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.76 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

