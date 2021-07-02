4,764 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

