Algert Global LLC Acquires 16,490 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Fluent worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fluent by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 2.79.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $70.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.