Algert Global LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $470.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

