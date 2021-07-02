Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 25,440 ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORBC. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.26 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

