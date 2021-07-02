Algert Global LLC Sells 213,390 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 213,390 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $1,688,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 285,044 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,920,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,216,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

